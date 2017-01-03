The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

WATCH: Meet Nigeria’s 77 year old superman

Uyo- Nigeria brings Superman to life in 77 year old man from Akwa Ibom state.

Super Sampson is a 77-year-old man from Akwa Ibom who does stunts like eating bottles, dragging 100 people and pulling a car with his teeth.

Pictures of Sampson also referred to as The World Sampson or Super Dragon doing his stunts have gone viral online.

"Today I had the rare privilege to take this shot with The World Sampson Super Dragon who had gone far across the globe performing shows in major continent.

Including Europe, Asia and England to mention but few, He has been in the system since 1960 -2000 and he is still active in service" Owoh Etukudo, who shared the photos wrote on Facebook.

-News24



