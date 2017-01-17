Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

WATCH: Michelle Obama talks about Chimamanda Adichie

Lagos - In a farewell interview with Oprah Winfrey at the White House, out going first lady Michelle Obama talked about Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The dup talked about a piece that the award winning author wrote about the First Lady in the New York Times.

Also read:New York Times selects Chimamanda Adichie to write thank you letter to Michelle Obama

Oprah told Michelle: “ Chimamanda's piece about you was one of the most beautiful things I'd read about you"

Check out what they said starting at 20:45 of the interview below

