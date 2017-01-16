WATCH: Police investigate club owner who chains women like dogs

Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Lagos - The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has said that it will treat Mike Eze-Nwalie, aka Pretty Mike‘s case as a criminal investigation.

Mike had walked into a wedding venue last weekend with two ladies on a dog leash.

An act that sparked outrage on social media.

That was not the first time he was doing that as he had shared a video of him walking with the same ladies on a leash to another event.

Also read:Pretty Mike apologises, promises not to chain women again

He was on Wednesday arrested for what was called a “dehumanising act”.

Mike was also made to sign an undertaking that he will not repeat the act.

Owoseni said that the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) of Lagos State are also looking into the matter.

The police chief said that the command “will be looking at the story from the angle of criminal investigation” and will keep the public abreast of any development.

"We'll treat Pretty Mike's case as a criminal Investigation" - Lagos State CP Latest update on Pretty Mike, Club Uno Owner who dehumanized women by putting girls in dog chains. A video posted by SaharaTV (@sahara.tv) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:14am PST

