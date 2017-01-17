Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

WATCH: Popular actor changes skin colour for new film!

Lagos - Talented special effect makeup artist, Onilogbo Hakeem, transformed Chris Attoh for role in an upcoming movie.

Onilogbo Hakeem who is a Nollywood special effect make up artist, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of Chris Attoh on set of an upcoming movie.

While he didn't reveal details about the movie, the actor shared a video with caption, "This guy took me out of Nigeria for this great movie.....don't want to let the cat out of d bag.....watch out."

Also read:Chris Attoh set to make Hollywood debut

Onilogbo is a special effect make up artist who is well-versed in conventional make-up, and also well read when it comes to the proper use of prosthetic's .

He served as the special effects make-up artist in "Slow Country," the action thriller by Eric Aghimien, who directed the 2014 AMVCA award winning movie "A Mile from Home."

Hakeem won the Africa's best makeup Artist award at the 2016 Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) 2016.

A photo posted by Onilogbo Hakeem effect (@hakeemeffect) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:37am PST

This guy took me out of Nigeria for this great movie.....don't want to let the cat out of d bag.....watch out @adedamee @chrisattoh A video posted by Onilogbo Hakeem effect (@hakeemeffect) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:28am PST

-News24



