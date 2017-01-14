Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

WATCH: Tekno finalizes Sony deal

Lagos - Producer and singer Tekno has concluded on his Sony deal and met up with American producer Swiss Beatz.

He also got to meet some Sony music officials at Columbia Records as he stamped his name on the Sony Music wall of fame.

The deal is believed to be worth $4million, and even Columbia records Twitter account thanked Tekno for stopping by.

Columbia Records is home to international artists such as John Legend, Beyonce, One Direction and Mariah Carey among many others.

-News24



- News24