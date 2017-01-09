WATCH: Tiwa Savage is pregnant?

Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Lagos - Star singer Tiwa Savage has raised speculations that she might be pregnant.

This started after Tiwa shared a video of herself chilling at the beach in Dubai with her son and husband, Teebillz.

Also read:Tiwa Savage and Teebillz are back together

Recall that Tiwa and Teebillz were spotted together at the traditional wedding of Nollywood actress Stephanie Coker to her beau Olumide Aderinokun on Friday, December 30, 2016 after a long break.

The Mavin Records first lady got married to her talent hunt and manager husband Tee Billz on April 26, 2014 in Dubai.

They had their son in July, 2015.

The calm before the 2017 storm ???? A photo posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:27am PST

