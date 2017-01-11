Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

WATCH: TripleMG to unveil four new artists in January

Lagos - Triple MG boss Ubi Franklin revealed that Triple MG will unveil four new artists in January.

He also said that Tekno putting pen to paper for the Sony Music deal was just a preliminary signing.

The TripleMG boss explained that this is why the global music giant is yet to officially announce the Tekno deal to the world unlike his colleagues.

He also goes down memory lane to reveal his sojourn in the music business, his current relationship with Iyanya and the lack of structure in the Nigerian entertainment industry

<br _moz_dirty="" />

-News24



- News24