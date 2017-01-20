Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

WATCH: Will you show mercy to a terrorist?

Lagos - The highly acclaimed short film on Boko Haram ‘No Good Turn’ is here.

Written and Directed by actor/filmmaker Udoka Oyeka, the film seeks to create awareness while depicting the humanitarian and terrorism crisis that residents face in Northern Nigeria due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

It stars Udoka Oyeka, Norbert Young, Sani Muazu, Waje, amongst others.

Produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters, “No Good Turn” tells the story of the immediate aftermath of a Boko Haram terrorist attack and is set in an overcrowded Emergency Room of the town’s deteriorating hospital.

Also read:WATCH: Boko Haram debuts in Nollywood

The doctor on duty, Dr. Gbenga, has his hands full especially when one of the suspected terrorists is brought into the hospital. Dr. Gbenga must fight to keep everyone’s values in check, including his own.

The film was selected and screened at the 2016 European Independent Film Festival, 2016 Cannes Film Festival-Short Film Corner and the Durban International

Film Festival

