Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

WATCH:Banned Kannywood actress set to release new film

06 January 2017, 15:02

Abuja - Banned Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau is set to release her debut film.

The film titled, "Rariya" stars  stars from the Hausa film industry  where she received her ban.

Also read:WATCH: Kannywood bans actress for hugging

The stars include; Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Fati Washa, Sadik Sani Sadik among others.

The upcoming movie tells the story of some northern Nigerian school girls. It talks about life style, education and parenting.

Directed by Yaseen Auwal, no release date has been announced

.

-News24

- News24

rahama sadau nollywood kannywood film
Tourism: Flavour, Patoranking hopeful of improved revenue generation

06 January 2017, 14:44

&nbps;

