WATCH:Banned Kannywood actress set to release new film

Abuja - Banned Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau is set to release her debut film.

The film titled, "Rariya" stars stars from the Hausa film industry where she received her ban.

The stars include; Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Fati Washa, Sadik Sani Sadik among others.

The upcoming movie tells the story of some northern Nigerian school girls. It talks about life style, education and parenting.

Directed by Yaseen Auwal, no release date has been announced

