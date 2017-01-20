Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Wizkid announces new music with Jamaican superstar

Lagos - Wizkid revealed via Twitter about a collaboration between him and Jamaican act Vybz Kartel.

The Jamaican singer Vybz is a fan favourite reggae dancehall artist in his country, with his song 'Fever', topping local charts.

Wizkid earlier announced he will be dropping four mixtapes.

A leaked song of another Wizzy collaboration with Drake 'Hush up the silence' surfaced online but has been taken down by the copyright owners.

Vybz kartel x Wizkid 2017!! Gazaaaaa forever!! ???????? ?? — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) January 19, 2017

