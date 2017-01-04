Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Wizkid becomes music mentor to 11 year-old singer

Lagos- Shina Peller’s 11 year-old daughter, Naomi Peller, who started her musical career at a tender age, will be nurtured by Wizkid.

Wizkid, who is acclaimed locally and internationally, paid the young singer a visit recently.

“Another big shout out to my bro Wizkid,” wrote Shina Peller, who was with his daughter during the courtesy visit.

“Thank you for always supporting Naomi Peller and always motivating and inspiring her; it means a lot to her.

“Naomi is starting her music journey at a very young age. I believe that investing in our children’s development from an early age is one of the most important contributions we can make. Was it Plato that once said that ‘Music is a more potent instrument than any other for education”

-News24



