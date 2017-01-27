Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Wizkid features on Swedish superstar’s album

Lagos - Wizkid has been revealed to have a feature in Swedish singer Zara Larsson's sophomore international LP album.

Beats 1 radio made this known this via its Twitter account.

Zara Larsson is a Swedish singer and songwriter whose debut album "1" was certified platinum in her home country.

Larsson who currently has four EPs and a studio album, has collaborated with international artists such as Nigerian-British rapper Tinie Tempah and David Guetta.

The starboy recently dropped another collaborative single 'Hush the silence' that features Drake, and has revealed he will be out with four mixtapes in 2017.

-News24



- News24