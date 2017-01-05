Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Wizkid to drop four mixtapes in 2017

Lagos - Grammy nominated singer, Wizkid has announced that he is dropping a lot of music this year.

In a few tweets, Wizkid talked about the new music projects he is planning on releasing this year.

He has also teased a collaboration with Wande Coal, who has sort of been in the music wilderness since he left Mavin Records, despite his 2015 album, Wanted.



His last album, Ayo, dropped in far back 2014 when he was still signed with EME Records.

Since signing a major deal with Sony Music’s subsidiary, RCA last year, he has only released the single, ‘Daddy Yo’.

4 mixtape's 2017! With some of my amazing friends! ?? — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) January 4, 2017

-News24



- News24