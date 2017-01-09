Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

Wizkid’s baby mama denies rumours of getting engaged

Lagos - Over the weekend news broke that Wizkid‘s baby mama, Shola Ogudu had gotten engaged.

This was after she posted a photo on Snapchat showing a ring on her engagement finger that was captioned “Yesss”.

When people saw this, they got excited and started congratulating her.

Turns out it was a false alarm, as Shola went on her Twitter to announce she isn’t engaged.

She tweeted “Shola is not Engaged. she will be at the right time & to the right man (Amen) But don’t chase him away with false news please”

SHOLA is not 'ENGAGED'

She Would Be Eventually, @The Right Time & To The Best Man (Amen)

But Don't Chase Him Away With False News Please?? — Ogudu (@_Oluwanishola_) January 8, 2017

-News24



