Wizkid’s leaked song with Drake is off his forthcoming album

Lagos - The leaked Wizkid song with Drake ‘Hush Up the Silence’ is off his yet to be titled forthcoming album.

Wizkid and his management aren’t happy that the song which leaked online on Saturday, January 14 has been made available for streaming and download on various entertainment sites.

‘We were still talking about it (how the song leaked) yesterday, Wizkid is not happy, I am not happy,’ his manager, Sunday Are told Nigerian Entertainment Today(NET)

‘He went on to assure us the song ‘definitely’ didn’t leak from here (Nigeria), but possibly the other camp.



Meanwhile, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has sent multiply emails imploring global music and news platforms to take down the song, which featured Drake.

Read more at NET



- News24