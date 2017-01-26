Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Yemi Alade tells government to stop trying to probe BBNaija

Lagos - Yemi Alade believes that the government has their priorities misplaced for trying to probe Big Brother Naija being shot in South Africa.

This follows the news that Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed directed the National Broadcast Commission (NBC) to probe if Multichoice is violating any laws by shooting live reality show Big Brother Naija outside of Nigeria.

Also read:Yemi Alade pulls a Micheal Jackson in new music video

The singer, who was one of three artistes to perform at the #BBNaija premiere on Sunday, said they should focus on the tragedy last week where hundreds lost their lives due to an airstrike by the Nigerian Army.

She cited a Bible verse and pronounced her support for 2Baba in his nationwide protest on February 5, 2017.

Stop trying to probe #bbnaija for shooting in SA and please tell us why our own jets bombed that IDP camp!#killedOver 300pple by"mistake" — YEMI ALADE (@yemialadee) January 25, 2017

For the needy shall not alway be forgotten: (IDP CAMP )the expectation of the poor shall not perish for ever.(wethepeople)

Psalms 9:18 KJV — YEMI ALADE (@yemialadee) January 25, 2017

-News24



- News24