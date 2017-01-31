Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Yemi Alade will release EP named 'Mama Afrique'

Lagos - Yemi Alade and Effyzzie Music Group will be releasing an extended play titled ‘Mama Afrique’.

Yemi shared the news via her Instagram account, saying the project will contain remixes, new songs and remakes of original songs off the Mama Africa sophomore album.

Also read:Yemi Alade features Imeh Bishop and Beverly Osu in ‘Tumbum’

She adds also that the EP, will serve as a precursor to the third studio album which is being billed to drop later in 2017.

Her recent songs songs 'Africa' featuring Sauti Sol and 'Tumbum' each have four million views.

-News24



- News24