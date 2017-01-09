Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

Yung6ix offers N500 000 for stolen 21karat gold chain

Lagos - Rapper, Yung6ix has lost his 21 Karat Gold chain during his performance at the third edition of 'Jos Rocks'.

According to him, his chain was stolen by an overzealous fan while trying to leave the concert which was put together by Ice Prince.

Also read:Yung6ix alleges P.R.E tried to shoot him

The event saw performances from Nigerian entertainers like Timaya and Jesse Jagz.

“Can't see his face but this is what happened please I don't want nothing just the chain please and I promise to pay the 500k(five hundred thousand naira l) to whoever finds it for me. Thanks for the love I know it was out of excitement.” He wrote on Instagram next a video of the actual incident.

"Can't see his face but this is what happened please I don't want nothing just the chain please and I promise to pay the 500k(five hundred thousand naira l) to whoever finds it for me. Thanks for the love I know it was out of excitement."

