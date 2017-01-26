Yvonne Nelson pays touching tribute to her late father

Lagos - It was earlier reported that Yvonne Nelson lost her father on Monday, 23rd January.

The award winning actress then took to Instagram to confirm the story today.

Also read:Who knew Yvonne Nelson is a ‘Secondary’ virgin?

In her tribute, the 31-year-old movie producer shared the photo above and expressed how she wished she had a better relationship with him as he wasn’t really around while growing up.

She wrote on IG;

“Rest In Peace Father This picture was taken on the 6th of this month…, i have only two pictures with my Father, and this is one of them…..so much I wanted to talk about…..so much I wanted to say…..but God knows best….I know you are in HEAVEN……I know we’ll meet again and talk about it all…..there were days I cried to my mum to bring me to yours……there were days I couldn’t wait to see you and talk to you just for a minute….I longed to hold your hand…..I longed to sit on your lap…..I longed for all of that……can we still do that when I see you in HEAVEN?? Can we start all over again?? Can we correct the mistakes??? I longed for you so much. I have nothing but love for you…….in His last days….he always mentioned God in everything he said…why?? Because there’s no one GREATER ???? sleep well father #MRNELSON.

-News24





- News 24