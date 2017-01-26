Hello 

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Yvonne Nelson pays touching tribute to her late father

26 January 2017, 13:17

 Lagos - It was earlier reported that Yvonne Nelson lost her father on Monday, 23rd January.

The award winning actress then took to Instagram to confirm the story today.

Also read:Who knew Yvonne Nelson is a ‘Secondary’ virgin?

In her tribute, the 31-year-old movie producer shared the photo above and expressed how she wished she had a better relationship with him as he wasn’t really around while growing up.

She wrote on IG;

 “Rest In Peace Father  This picture was taken on the 6th of this month…, i have only two pictures with my Father, and this is one of them…..so much I wanted to talk about…..so much I wanted to say…..but God knows best….I know you are in HEAVEN……I know we’ll meet again and talk about it all…..there were days I cried to my mum to bring me to yours……there were days I couldn’t wait to see you and talk to you just for a minute….I longed to hold your hand…..I longed to sit on your lap…..I longed for all of that……can we still do that when I see you in HEAVEN?? Can we start all over again?? Can we correct the mistakes??? I longed for you so much. I have nothing but love for you…….in His last days….he always mentioned God in everything he said…why?? Because there’s no one GREATER ???? sleep well father #MRNELSON.

A photo posted by Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) on

- News 24

Tags yvonne nelson father film
Yemi Alade tells government to stop trying to probe BBNaija

26 January 2017, 12:34
