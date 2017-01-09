10 sex myths that must go

Dorothy Black takes issue with the old-world thinking that
affects your sex life
1. Sex is between a
man and a woman, with a penis in a vagina
Where does that leave people who are intersex, homosexual or
transgender? Or those who don't like penetration? Or those who only practice
anal or oral sex? Are lesbians not having sex when they get each other off?
Think of 'sex' as an umbrella term for all the consensual
sexy acts that get you hot and bothered with someone else – or yourself.
Maybe people are uncomfortable thinking of 'real sex' as
anything but PIV (penis in vagina) sex, because considering 'sex' as an
inclusive term raises guilty feels about when you first experienced sex or lost
your ‘virginity’. Which brings me to…
2. Virginity is a
thing
Is virginity a conceptual or a physical actuality?
If the latter, then anything can 'take' your virginity,
including a tampon or a jump in the pool. Also, nothing ‘breaks’ your hymen,
because this little membrane doesn’t totally cover the entrance to your vagina.
Your vagina isn't a Pringles can that you pop (although once
you pop, you might not want to stop). If it’s a concept, then when do you
'lose' your virginity? The dictionary will say something like: you lose your
virginity when you practise sexual intercourse for the first time.
If sex is an umbrella term and/or you don’t practice PIV
sex, do you remain a virgin regardless of all the crazy kinky sex shit you get
up to? Are you still a virgin if you've only ever practised mutual masturbation
and anal or oral sex?
3. First time sex
hurts
Any penetrative sex hurts whenever you’re not ready and
you’re expecting the worst. Your body clams up, your vagina clams up, in many
cases your vaginal lubrication will dry up and the friction will hurt. But it
doesn't have to hurt.
I'm not saying it won’t maybe be weird and uncomfortable,
but pain doesn't have to happen. It’s not an inherent feature in your first
penetrative experience.
4. Foreplay is for
her, men are always 'on'
The shtick we’re told over and over again is that women need
more foreplay than men and men are always ready. If you’re going to accept that
‘sex’ is a bunch of different sexual acts, what is foreplay?
The story we’re told about foreplay is: To 'get her ready
for sex' practice some oral sex or lick her nipples … then when she is ready
for penetration you can have sex with her.
There is foreplay and then there is sex.' But all that
'foreplay' stuff is really just sex and you’re either ready for it or you’re
not. You either need slow sex and a longer build up or you can get off on a
quickie.
If you want to talk about foreplay, then talk about the
chemistry you and your guy have and work on as part of your relationship
culture – the intimacy you generate throughout the day in your conversations,
your displays of affection and how you invest time in each other.
5. Men want sex,
women want emotional connection
This is an incredibly old model, one that is sexist,
old-fashioned and stupid. It’s the Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus
paradigm.
My paradigm is: Humans are from Earth, like to socialize,
generally like to copulate, want to be accepted and have feelings. We have been
socialized to believe that men and women are so fundamentally different that we
forget the humanity underpinning it all.
6. Great sex comes
naturally
Great sex is like learning how to cook. Everyone can eat
food, just like everyone can bump genitals together. But while some people will
be content to eat an apple, others will learn how to make the finest French
apple tart and serve it with dollops of clotted cream and sugared strawberries.
Being a good lover depends mostly on stuff that has nothing
to do with your genitals, including self-knowledge, being able to communicate
clearly, being open to exploring and being generous with your time and
attention – and learning some skills.
Unfortunately, when most of us are presented with our first
lovers (usually at a very young age, see above 'Sex is between a vagina and
penis') our experience is of chomping on a plain apple when we were expecting
the French apple tart. Sadly, this can easily colour one’s experience of sex
and desire, and label the whole fiasco as less than satisfactory fact forever
and always.
7. Everybody likes
sex, right?
Well no. Some people really don’t. Maybe it’s due to some
trauma or bad early experiences with intimacy and sex. Maybe sex just isn't
that much of a priority. But there are also asexual people who just literally
do not feel sexual attraction or desire.
It doesn't mean they don’t fall in love, need or want
physical tenderness or have successful relationships; they just don’t feel the
lusty pull of desire on their loins.
8. Your number
matters.
No it doesn't. Simple as that. Quantity means as little to
your morality as it does to your prowess as a lover. The only purpose someone’s
judgement and shaming serves around the number of men and women I've been with,
is as an accurate measure of their friend and/or partner viability in my life.
Save yourself a lot of time by not taking responsibility for
someone else’s issues when they have a problem with your 'number'.
9. Sex is about
orgasm
Another product of the goal-driven society. Orgasm is great,
no one is denying that. But it is not the only pleasure we derive from physical
intimacy with each other. Loving and/or enjoyable skin-to-skin interaction sets
off a chemical reaction in the body that releases a lot of happy hormones that
go a long way to build affection and bonding.
10. Men reach their
sexual prime when they’re 18, women when they’re 35.
I'm going use the scientific term for this: Rubbish. This
myth unfolded from very old, socially dated research from the Kinsey data.
What is now being posited is genital prime and sexual prime.
The former is driven by biological factors (hormones, health and so on) and the
latter social factors (your experience, maturity and general joie de vivre).
Sexual anthropologist Bella Ellwood-Clayton writes about
this in her book ‘Sex Drive’ and says: ‘Female desire can be peaking all along,
ebbing and flowing throughout the life course.’For
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- News24