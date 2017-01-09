4 tips to help you get through your first day back at work

The first day back at work can be rather daunting.
Post-vacation blues accompanied by those extra 5 kilos you’ve gained from
gorging on festive treats don't exactly spell b-l-i-s-s.
After travelling far distances, going to bed late and waking
up even later, adjusting to life back at your 9-5 job can be an uncomfortable
change of pace.
Here’s some tips on how to settle back in with ease:
Plan your day and
week
Use the first few minutes back at the office to get
organised.
Check your emails and calendar to remind you of project
deadlines, upcoming meetings and other issues.
Make a to-do list with all the tasks that need to be
accomplished and prioritise them. And feel free to place catching up with
co-workers high on that list.
Ease your way in
Obviously don’t drown yourself in work these first few days.
Your first day back is just more of a formality really (this, of course,
depends on the type of job and boss you have).
Tackle the most urgent issues first and schedule the rest
for later in the week. If you ask us, even making it to work (on time) is
achievement enough.
Forget that New
Year’s resolution to bring packed lunches
Preparing lunches for the whole week can totally wait until
next week. Today you need things to look forward to.
Get that huge slice of pizza you’ve been craving since 1
January 2017 (when you swore off carbs). You deserve it.
Keep that holiday
vibe alive in January
Having something exciting to look forward to can be
motivating and help lessen the back-to-work-blues.
You could at least get the next vacation dates set up and
plan for your next one.
If a break seems too far away, dedicate parts of the day to
planning a whole host of fun events to do over January. Like gin and tonics on
Mondays or popping off to the beach just after work.
Once you’ve survived the first day, it’s all downhill from
there. Let’s hope. Good luck and welcome to adulting in 2017!For
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- News24