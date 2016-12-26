The All Progressives Congress has accused Gov Ayodele Fayose of bribing the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye for praising him for his boldness at defending Ekiti people.

5 signs it’s time to break up with your landlord

Not happy at your rented home? It may be time to move on.

Your landlord seemed pretty cool at first, right? Until they stopped returning your calls, failed to keep their end of the contract and constantly started dropping by unannounced, that is.

Whether you have an absent landlord, or one who simply has no concern for your safety, it may be time to say goodbye.

Here are signs that it’s time to break up with your landlord:

1. The absent partner

The landlord is generally responsible for the maintenance and repairs of the rental property, especially if it affects your health and safety. In some cases the tenant may be responsible for minor repairs to the property, such as replacing a fused lightbulb.

However, the responsibilities of both the tenant and landlord should be clearly defined in the lease contract.

When your landlord does not provide an alternative plan of action for repairs or maintenance, don’t retaliate by withholding your rent – this could possibly get you evicted. Instead, make sure you pay on time and document all your complaints as proof if you decide to terminate your lease contract.

2. The uninvited guest

It’s an inconvenience when your landlord decides to drop by unannounced really early in the morning to have the geyser fixed weeks after you complained about it. It is only polite for a landlord to announce their arrival at least a day or two in advance. If your landlord cannot respect your privacy or your time, it might be a sign that you need to find another place to call home.

Also read: 6 things your vagina wishes you knew

3. The no talker

So you’re having some security issues at home and you’ve tried contacting your landlord to no avail. This makes it clear that your issues aren’t much of a concern to them. Make sure to document all your communication attempts, including all the promises made by your landlord.

When you finally succeed at making contact with them, insist that your landlord put everything in writing, including all the work that should be and has been done. If you find that your concerns and requests have not been addressed with urgency, you may want to seek legal advice.

4. The rent-riser

Landlord raised your rent with no warning? Your lease agreement should state when rental increases occur and by how much it will increase by. The landlord is also responsible for communicating this to you and making sure you understand it. Rental increases usually take effect at the end of the lease term and notice should be given (usually a month or two in advance).

Try to negotiate your rental increase with your landlord, but if they’re not open to the negotiation, you know that it’s time to move on.

5. The one who holds you back

Does your landlord have a strict no pet policy? Are you not allowed to have guests over after 10pm? If your rental property no longer suites your lifestyle, it’s time to upgrade. If you find a place that gives you the lifestyle you deserve, don’t let it slip by.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24