5 signs it’s time to break up with your landlord

Not happy at your rented home? It may be time to move on.
Your landlord seemed pretty cool at first, right? Until they
stopped returning your calls, failed to keep their end of the contract and
constantly started dropping by unannounced, that is.
Whether you have an absent landlord, or one who simply has
no concern for your safety, it may be time to say goodbye.
Here are signs that it’s time to break up with your
landlord:
1. The absent partner
The landlord is generally responsible for the maintenance
and repairs of the rental property, especially if it affects your health and
safety. In some cases the tenant may be responsible for minor repairs to the
property, such as replacing a fused lightbulb.
However, the responsibilities of both the tenant and
landlord should be clearly defined in the lease contract.
When your landlord does not provide an alternative plan of
action for repairs or maintenance, don’t retaliate by withholding your rent –
this could possibly get you evicted. Instead, make sure you pay on time and
document all your complaints as proof if you decide to terminate your lease
contract.
2. The uninvited
guest
It’s an inconvenience when your landlord decides to drop by
unannounced really early in the morning to have the geyser fixed weeks after
you complained about it. It is only polite for a landlord to announce their
arrival at least a day or two in advance. If your landlord cannot respect your
privacy or your time, it might be a sign that you need to find another place to
call home.
3. The no talker
So you’re having some security issues at home and you’ve
tried contacting your landlord to no avail. This makes it clear that your
issues aren’t much of a concern to them. Make sure to document all your
communication attempts, including all the promises made by your landlord.
When you finally succeed at making contact with them, insist
that your landlord put everything in writing, including all the work that
should be and has been done. If you find that your concerns and requests have
not been addressed with urgency, you may want to seek legal advice.
4. The rent-riser
Landlord raised your rent with no warning? Your lease
agreement should state when rental increases occur and by how much it will
increase by. The landlord is also responsible for communicating this to you and
making sure you understand it. Rental increases usually take effect at the end
of the lease term and notice should be given (usually a month or two in
advance).
Try to negotiate your rental increase with your landlord,
but if they’re not open to the negotiation, you know that it’s time to move on.
5. The one who holds
you back
Does your landlord have a strict no pet policy? Are you not
allowed to have guests over after 10pm? If your rental property no longer
suites your lifestyle, it’s time to upgrade. If you find a place that gives you
