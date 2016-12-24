6 things your vagina wishes you knew

If your vagina could speak, this is what she'd say.
1. Soap is not your
friend
It may seem counter-intuitive to not also liberally lather
your yoni with shower gel. But soap will cause more harm than good.
The vagina requires a certain pH to remain healthy and soap
destroys its delicate environment.
"Soaps have colourants, fragrances and
preservatives. These all change the pH
environment of the vagina - which is
then conducive to infections that are pH dependent," says Dr Moyra Stein,
a GP in Cape Town with a special interest in women's health.
"The causes range from the use of antibiotics, stress,
bathing with bubble bath or wearing tight clothing such as lycra and nylon
underwear which result in the vagina not being able to breathe."
"Glycerine soaps are the best, or soaps that are scent
and colour free."
2. Thrush doesn't
have to be the story of your life
Thrush, an infection resulting from an overgrowth of the
bacteria called Candida Albicans, is an odourless white vaginal discharge that
resembles cream cheese. It may also cause genital redness, swelling and
itching.
Dr Stein says, "The causes range from the use of
antibiotics, stress, bathing with bubble bath or wearing tight clothing such as
lycra and nylon underwear which result in the vagina not being able to breathe.
"People who have diabetes as well as immunocompromised
persons are also more susceptible to developing thrush."
But by eliminating the causative agents over which we have
control, such as regular use of antibiotics, bubble bath as well as lycra and
nylon panties, we can substantially reduce the occurrence of thrush.
"Reducing sugar intake, consuming pH balanced foods and
taking probiotics regularly can also help control thrush," explains Dr
Stein.
3. Smelling like fish
is common but not 'normal'
For every woman who is in tune with her vagina and its
needs, there is a woman - and man - who is not.
We're socially conditioned not to talk about our vaginas. For some, the mere mention of the 'V' word is
even too much.
It's not surprising then that there are those who are
misinformed or simply ignorant and who believe untruths like 'a vagina is
supposed to smell like fish.' It's not.
The fishy smell can be attributed to a very common vaginal
infection known as Bacterial Vaginosis (BV).
"BV is as common as Candida (thrush), but women will
not discuss it as freely as thrush, as it usually presents clinically as a
frothy grey/ yellow offensive discharge (it may also be asymptomatic - except for the odour in some women - and merely be detected on a pap smear),"
says Dr Stein. "It is best described as a fish-like odour and will present
when there is a pH imbalance, which results in BV, caused by the bacteria
Gardnerella."
Thankfully BV is easily treated with oral antibiotics. It is
also not an STI so your partner need not be treated - unless the BV becomes
chronic.
4. Soap is not the
only culprit
Apart from washing your nether region with soap being a
leading cause in unbalanced pH levels and hence infection, such as BV and
thrush, there are other things that upset your pH levels.
Sperm is one of them.
Which is why women will usually notice the fishy odour straight after
sex.
Dr Stein explains: "Women are not susceptible to
infections every time their vaginal pH changes, and the pH may not change that
dramatically.' However, if you keep noticing a fishy smell after sex, it may be advisable (assuming that you're not
already doing so in the interests of safe sex) for your partner to always wear
a condom.
Unless of course you are trying to conceive.
"Some women have chronic recurrent BV with their
menstrual cycle, which in turn changes their vaginal pH monthly. These women
may require a more long term treatment with medication."
Saliva is another potential pH changer for some women. And
not to put a damper on your sex life, but this means that using saliva as
lubrication, as well as oral sex, may very well be the reason for this
unpleasant odour.
Dr Stein explains that she has never had a patient complain
about thrush or BV due to oral sex as the cause, but she doesn't discount the
possibility.
Especially if a partner has poor oral hygiene. The solution?
Mouthwash before going down under and opting for something like coconut oil
over saliva as a lubricant.
5.
A-more-wet-than-usual vagina doesn't mean you have an infection
Your vagina is not supposed to be completely dry. The amount
of vaginal fluid you secrete (when not aroused) depends upon where in your
cycle you are. "There are women who are excessive secretors of normal
vaginal fluids," says Dr Stein, "and they fear that such excessive
secretions implies a vaginal infection.
But not every woman is able to wear a G-string, and panty
liners weren't invented for nothing!"
6. Every vagina has a
unique smell
“How a vagina smells is totally variable, depending on the
age of the woman, where she is in her menstrual cycle and whether she is on
hormonal contraception or not,” says Dr Stein.
“Not all semen smells or tastes the same, and this goes for
healthy vaginal secretions as well!” Unless you smell an odour that is
different from your norm or the secretions are different to what you’re used to
in terms of volume, consistency or appearance, your vagina is more than likely
quite healthy.
In the case of any of the former, or if you want
confirmation that your vaginal secretions are normal, says Dr Stein, you should
schedule an appointment with your doctor.If you feel you or your man needs a primer - or
schedule an appointment with your doctor.
- News24