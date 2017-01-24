A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Here’s what happens when you stop having sex

While the average healthy adult loves to have sex, a lot of things also sometimes make us go on sex sabbatical, such that in some relationships, partners relegate that aspect of their union to the background!



Yet, Marvin Gaye knew what he was saying when he sang about sexual healing!

Heightened risks of erectile dysfunction: Naturally, as men advance in age, rock-hard erections are no longer guaranteed; but when you now have to go on long time without sex, your risk for erectile dysfunction doubles, compared to men who have sex at least once a week. A study published in the American Journal of Medicine suggests that, since the penis is a muscle, frequent sex may help preserve your potency, just as physical exercise helps maintain strength. So, to guard against erectile dysfunction, have sex regularly — even if it’s once a week.





Depression: Women can get mood-lifting incentives through sex! A study published in the Archives of Sexual Behaviour says some compounds found in semen — such as melatonin, serotonin, and oxytocin — may have mood-boosting benefits for women who have unprotected intercourse. Warning: Ensure that your partner has no sexually transmitted infections!



You can have bouts of cold/flu: Sexually intercourse arms you with the body’s first line of defence against viruses — immunoglobulin A (IgA). According to scientists at the Wilkes-Barre University in Pennsylvania, USA, people who have sex once or twice a week enjoy a 30 per cent boost in immunoglobulin A (IgA), compared with those who have sex seldom or never.



Risk of prostate cancer: A study presented to the American Urological Association states that men who have sex regularly have a 20 per cent drop in their risk for prostate cancer. They say this is because frequent ejaculations may remove potentially harmful substances from the prostate.



Anxiety heightens: Scottish researchers say people who don’t have sex regularly may be unable to cope with stressful situations, compared with those who have sex at least once a week. The scientists note that during sexual intercourse, the brain releases feel-good chemicals such as endorphins and oxytocin, which help people feel more at ease.

The bottom line: Enjoy sex with the one you love. The benefits are many.

Culled from Punch

- News 24