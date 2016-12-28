Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Dangote truck crushes senator to death

A truck belonging to Dangote Group has crushed a Second Republic senator Mukhtar Abdulkarim to death.

Ladies, it’s unhealthy to wear panties to bed!

28 December 2016, 10:02

Most Read

Related Stories

Except when you are having your monthly period, you have no business wearing pants to bed!

What reasons do doctors have for this ‘prescription’? These ones…

  • Physicians say the female genital needs to ‘breathe’ in order to maintain its pH balance and prevent fungi and odour. So, going to bed without your pants on will aerate your nether region.
       
  • Family Physician, Dr. Grace Obong, says during the day, women wear a variety of panties and tight outfits that hardly allow their privates to breathe. She says though it’s advisable and absolutely preferable to wear cotton panties, many women still opt for polyester panties, with the attendant heating up of the genital area while the day lasts.
       
  • For those who may not like to go to sleep without having pants on, Obong recommends wearing of boxers or pyjamas.
       
  • Experts at womenshealth.gov say the vagina normally has a balance of mostly “good” bacteria and fewer “harmful” bacteria. However, a condition, called bacterial vaginosis, develops when the balance changes. This may lead to abnormal vaginal discharge with an unpleasant odour, while some women may complain of a strong fish-like odour, especially after sex.
       
  • Other symptoms may include burning when urinating, itching around the outside of the vagina, and irritation; while some women with bacterial vaginosis have no symptoms at all,” Obong adds.
       
  • Wearing panties to bed can lead to too much moist in the female genital area, and this can lead to vaginal yeast infection, most commonly due to the fungus Candida albicans.
       
  • Again, Certified Sexuality Counselor, Evelyn Resh, says, “I do not recommend that women wear underwear to bed. Taking a break from underwear for the eight or so hours that you’re asleep gives you an opportunity to ‘air-out’ down there! Best to have an underwear-free zone while sleeping.”
       
  • And while yeast infection is not a sexually transmitted illness, physicians say some men will develop symptoms such as itching and a rash on the penis after having sexual contact with an infected partner.
       
  • The online physician, Dr. Mehmet Oz, counsels, “It’s time to go au naturel. You don’t want it to be so moist down there. Let it dry out a little bit.” The reason for this timely advice, Oz says, is because the underpants can abrade on your skin a little bit, and can cause pimples. And you don’t want that.

Culled from Punch

- News 24

NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

5 signs it’s time to break up with your landlord

26 December 2016, 19:19

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.