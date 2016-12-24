Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Obasanjo blasts Ibos, says they are suffering from spirit of individualism

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism.

Not feeling the festive season? You are not alone

24 December 2016, 17:27

Most Read

Related Stories

Christmas is fun and family time, or so everyone would have you believe. This isn’t the case for everybody. Far from it.

Some of the things that depress people at Christmas include the commercialisation of Christmas, excessive self-reflection, unrealistic expectations, debt incurred over this season, and social gatherings with family or friends they might not feel like seeing, according to Psychology Today.

But interestingly enough, according to the National Institutes of Health (US), although the general mood (and feelings of loneliness and anxiety) of many people may be worse over Christmas.

With the abuse of alcohol and other substances, there is a reduction of admissions to psychiatric facilities over this period, as well as lower-than-normal suicides or suicide attempts in many countries the world over. Incidents of self-harming behaviour also decrease.

Also read: Jonathan delivers powerful Christmas message to Nigerians

Suicide in SA

But, in South Africa, however, the month of December as a whole has the highest suicide rate of the year, according to Ms Zane Wilson, founder of the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

But while Christmas itself may have a low suicide rate, in the days following Christmas, according to a Danish study from 1999, there is a 40 percent increase in suicide attempts.

So what should one do if one feels depressed or suicidal over this time? Mayo Clinic recommends calling a 24-hour helpline, seeing your doctor, psychologist or psychiatrist, or reaching out to a friend or loved one as a start.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24

Tags christmas lifestyle
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

You know what they say: a nude selfie a day keeps the breakups at bay…

20 December 2016, 13:04

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.