1 dead, 2 injured in Ebonyi fire incidents

Abakaliki - The Ebonyi Fire Service said on Friday that one
person died while two were injured in the 27 fire incidents recorded in the
state in 2016.
The Chief Fire Officer, Mr James Owoh, also told the News
Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that properties estimated at N683 million
were lost to the disasters.
He, however, said that the service saved items worth N295
million in the same period.
Owoh said that the death and injuries occurred on Nov. 17 at
Kpirikpiri in Abakaliki metropolis.
He attributed the reduction in fire incidents in the state
to the aggressive sensitisation campaign by the service and adherence to safety
regulations by residents of the state.
“Compared to previous years, 2016 is much better in fire
frequency.
“The Fire Operation Officers embarked on aggressive
enlightenment and orientation of the people on how to combat fire in 2016.
“People are complying and responding seriously to our warnings
and instructions to purchase fire extinguishers in their business premises and
residence,” he said.
He, however, urged the public to avoid acts that were capable
of igniting fire.
