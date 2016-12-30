Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has release his prophetic message for 2017.

1 dead, 2 injured in Ebonyi fire incidents

Abakaliki - The Ebonyi Fire Service said on Friday that one person died while two were injured in the 27 fire incidents recorded in the state in 2016.

The Chief Fire Officer, Mr James Owoh, also told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that properties estimated at N683 million were lost to the disasters.

He, however, said that the service saved items worth N295 million in the same period.

Owoh said that the death and injuries occurred on Nov. 17 at Kpirikpiri in Abakaliki metropolis.

He attributed the reduction in fire incidents in the state to the aggressive sensitisation campaign by the service and adherence to safety regulations by residents of the state.

“Compared to previous years, 2016 is much better in fire frequency.

“The Fire Operation Officers embarked on aggressive enlightenment and orientation of the people on how to combat fire in 2016.

“People are complying and responding seriously to our warnings and instructions to purchase fire extinguishers in their business premises and residence,” he said.

He, however, urged the public to avoid acts that were capable of igniting fire.

- NAN

