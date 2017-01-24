Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

15 die, as farmers clash with herdsmen in Benue

24 January 2017, 13:06

Most Read

Related Stories

Benue - 15 persons were feared killed in an outbreak of fighting between herdsmen and farmers at Ipiga village in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State, Vanguard reports.

A source in the area that the crisis erupted Sunday afternoon, when some armed herdsmen stormed neigbouring Ajegbe village, where they grazed their cattle and destroyed farmlands.

The source said: “From there they moved into Ipiga village yesterday morning, shooting sporadically, though they met a stiff resistance from the locals. “A bloody fight erupted; two of the herdsmen were reportedly killed, while about 13 of the villagers were also killed. 

However, many are still missing and unaccounted for.” 

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to Benue State Governor on Fulani Matters, Garus Gololo, said two herdsmen were killed in the crisis.

Gololo said: “I just came back from the area this afternoon (yesterday). 

Two herdsmen were killed by the villagers and many cows were also killed; others were rustled. 

“I met the Ardo of the area and everyone has been warned against any form of reprisal attack and there was nothing like that because government had warned against this kind of crisis in the state. 

“Though the body of one of the dead herdsmen has been recovered and is reportedly with the police, the search for the other is still ongoing.” 

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu said he was yet to receive detail of the crisis.

This is occurring a week after Fulani herdsmen have launched an attack on farmers at Okoti-Odekpe community in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state according to News24.

The attack came after the herdsmen at about 10am on Tuesday, January 17, invaded a farm with their cattle and destroyed a large farmland which resulted in a clash between them and some farmers.




- News 24

Tags benue state herdsmen
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Buhari's aide says he is not aware of Magu’s re-nomination

24 January 2017, 10:02
Fulani herdsmen (Via Twitter)

Fulani herdsmen (Via Twitter)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.