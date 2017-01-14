Hello 

204 killed in Southern Kaduna crisis

14 January 2017, 06:00

Kaduna - The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, says 204 people have been killed in the Southern Kaduna crisis, Premium Times reports.

The clashes between Fulani herdsmen and locals in southern Kaduna have lasted months.

It is the first time a government agency is providing a figure of the attacks since they began last year.

The Catholic Church had earlier said 808 people were killed as of December 2016, a figure disputed by the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris according to News24

Idris did not however give a contrary number.

The Catholic Church also said 1 422 houses, 16 Churches, 19 shops, and one primary school were destroyed.

Musa Ilella, NEMA North West zonal Coordinator, said on Friday that the figure was for two Local Government Areas effected by the crisis, namely Kafanchan and Chikun LGAs.

Ilella said there was no record of any injured victim in the hospital.

Governor Nasir El Rufai had said the attackers were foreign Fulani herdsmen, who were avenging past attacks on them and their livestock.

The state and federal governments have been accused of not doing enough to end the bloodshed.

The presidency announced last week the deployment of anti-riot police and soldiers to the area.

- News 24

Tags kaduna state
