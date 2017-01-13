President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

24 hours to go, will MMM Nigeria return?

Lagos - For one month, many Nigerians who invested the 'Frozen' Ponzi Scheme, MMM have been hoping, praying and anticipating its return on January 14, 2017 as announced by the scheme.



With no assurance whatsoever, MMM participants wait patiently for the return of their scheme so they can have the last laugh.

The official twitter account of MMM Nigeria has also been doing a good job in reassuring it's clients that the scheme will surely return with comforting tweets like this, 'It's not 14th yet but some are despairing?

Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) ponzi scheme had earlier released 2017 guidelines for the Nigerian participants.



According to a statement from the group's website, MMM programmers are working earnestly with a new model which will be announced and implemented at a later date.



This, the MMM Admin. claims will help keep the system balanced:



“To keep the GH(Get Help) and PH(Provide Help) balanced. No matter whether people join us or not.. and it will be sustainable.



“When it will be implemented, we will be notified. We can PH and we should keep our downlines updated.”

Info regarding unfreezing on 14th & its modalities will be made available in your PO so disregard any news or rumour from any other source. — MMM Nigeria Support (@MMMNigeriaHelp) January 12, 2017

Confirmation of phone no is not required to PH/GH. Just ensure your phone no is active & reachable. Change your no to active one if need be. — MMM Nigeria Support (@MMMNigeriaHelp) January 12, 2017

- News 24