'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

3 dead as Hausa/Fulani clash over harassment in Akwa Ibom

13 January 2017, 18:01

Akwa Ibom - Three persons are feared dead following a clash between Hausa\Fulani scavengers and some local residents of Itiam Etoi in Uyo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Vanguard reports.

It was gathered that trouble started on Tuesday night, when an Hausa scrap dealer ferrying a power generator on wheelbarrow, was accosted around the Udo Udoma area of Itiam Etoi, by some locals.

A resident of Itiam Etoi, Okon Effiong, told newsmen that if the attack had started when most residents had not gone to bed, the situation could have been worse.

He added that the Hausa\Fulani community mobilised and launched a reprisal attack, venting anger on anybody they run into on their way to the scene of the meeting between the scrap dealer and locals.

A resident, who narrowly escaped being killed by the Hausa men, simply identified as Ubong, said they met him on his way from work and descended on him. He said: “They wanted to kill me, but God saved my life as some youths, who were drinking nearby, came to my rescue. I thank God that I am still alive.”

The leader of the Hausa\Fulani community in Uyo, Alhaji Hassan Sadauki, sued for peace, saying the incident was a fallout of minor misunderstanding between his men and the suspected ‘area boys’.

He said one of the victims from his side was critically ill from the injury he sustained from the fracas, adding that he would need about half a million naira for his medical expenses according to newsnigeria.

Sadauki added that efforts were on to relocate his people from the crisis area for fear of another backlash.

- News 24

Tags akwa ibom communal clashes
