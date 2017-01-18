MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

3 feared dead in fresh Southern Kaduna violence

Kaduna - Three people were reported killed and scores injured in renewed violence in a part of Southern Kaduna.



Residents said the attack occurred on Tuesday night at Samarun Kataf, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.



The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday night announced a 24-hour curfew in the local government based on security reports.

“The restoration of the curfew follows renewed security threats in Samaru-Kataf where the market was attacked by hoodlums. Security forces have taken steps to restore calm and vigorously enforce the curfew,” Samuel Aruwan, spokesperson to Governor Nasir El-Rufai said.

The Kaduna Police spokesperson, Aliyu Usman, confirmed the incident but did not speak on the casualty.

