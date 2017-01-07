President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

30 armed robbers on mission to rob woman take to their heels after sighting Bishop Oyedepo's photo

Lagos - A woman has narrated how her life was saved after a 30-man armed robbery gang invaded her house.

The 87-year-old woman, testified in church, said the 30-man gang of robbers who invaded her compound on a mission to steal took to their heels after sighting a photo of the General Overseers off Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Although many people have doubted the truthfulness of the story, the message has been shared on the church's Twitter page. However, Nigerians have reacted to the story.

- News 24