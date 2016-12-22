Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget - Presidency

Abuja - The Presidency has explained that the Senate rejection of the $30 billion loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari would not affect the implementation of the 2017 budget.

It said the 2017 budget would be successfully implemented without the loan, reports Punch

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

News 24 recalls that the Senate had in November rejected the proposal by Buhari to engage in external borrowing of $30 billion.

According to the President, the loan, if obtained by the Federal Government, would be used for execution of key infrastructural projects across the country between 2016 and 2018.

Enang explained that there were lots of misunderstanding on the purpose and benefits of the loan to the economy and Nigerians in particular.

He said the 2017 budget process would be smoother than those of the previous years, because there was enough consultation.

