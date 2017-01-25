The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

4 killed in botched suicide bomb attacks in Maiduguri

Maiduguri - The Borno Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the killing of four persons after three separate suspected suicide bomb attacks were halted by the military in Maiduguri.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Damian Chukwu, stated this at a news conference in Maiduguri.

Chukwu explained that the first attempted suicide attack took place around midnight on Tuesday, while the other two took place early morning on Wednesday.

“The first incident occurred around 12:45 hours on Wednesday, when a suspected suicide bomber tried to penetrate the metropolis through Usmanti village.

“As he tried to cross over near a military check point, he was sighted and gunned down by the soldiers on guard and the shooting triggered the explosive he was carrying, killing him alone,” he said.

“The second incident happened this morning around 04:50 hours when a group of suspected suicide bombers also tried to penetrate the metropolis through Kaleri village.

“Unfortunately for them, there was a vigilant military check point in the place and one of them was sighted trying to cross the fence and was gunned down,’’ he said.

Also read: Children disturbed by Boko Haram receive counselling

The commissioner said, however, that the police bomb squad was invited after the explosive on the suspect refused to diffuse.

“But unknown to anybody, the remaining bomber had scaled through and moved about 200 meters away.

“She met some people and detonated her explosive killing herself and one other person,” he said.

Chukuwu added that two persons around the vicinity were also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

He urged residents to be more vigilant by reporting strange things to the police and other security agencies.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- NAN