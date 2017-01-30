Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

50 DSS officers lay siege for Apostle Suleiman

Abuja - A report by The Authority indicates that the Department of State Security (DSS) has tightened the security around its premises as Apostle Johnson Suleman is expected to visit the facility.

According to the report, over 50 policemen where sighted at the premises of the DSS this morning waiting for the arrival of Apostle Suleiman.



The DSS action might have been prompted by calls from various quarters urging the cleric to honour the invitation without thousands of his church members.



There were also concerns that that if Apostle Suleman is detained, it might turn rowdy or violent at the DSS premises.



Over the weekend, Apostle Suleman had cancelled an event he is billed for at the University of Abuja due to his present travails.



He made his decision known via his Twitter page.

Suleiman was summoned after an earlier attempt to arrest him in Ekiti was foiled by the state governor, Ayodele Fayose.







- News 24