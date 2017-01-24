Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

50 houses burnt down in communal clash in Taraba

24 January 2017, 17:09

Most Read

Related Stories

Taraba - More than 50 houses were burnt down in two communities of Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State following communal clash between two communities.

Daily Trust gathered that about 300 people were displaced in the clash which occurred Sunday night.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP  David Misal who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview  said the incident took place in Wuro Dande and Wuro Buba Bagura, near Tamviya village on the Mambilla Plateau.

According to the PPRO, the incident was triggered by a court case instituted by members of the two communities against some youths of Tamviya village allegating invasion and occupation of their Land.

DSP Misal said that when the case came up for hearing on the January 18, 2017 before a Gembu Magistrate Court, some of the defendants were detained but their kinsmen protested.


He said as a result, the two communities came under attack and more than 50 houses were reduced to ashes.


DSP Misal diclosed that at least six suspects had been arrested and detained in Police Headquarters in Jalingo.


He said normalcy was gradually returning in the area while more security men had been drafted to ensure peace/adding that   investigation into the matter  was continuing.


Commenting on the incident, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the council Mr Stephen Nyavo condemned and the incident and called on the two warring communities to embrace peace.


The Chairman said about 200 persons from the affected communities, mostly women and children, were displaced and were taking refuge in different locations in the area, and the council had  donated relief materials to the displaced people.






- News 24

Tags taraba state communal clashes
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Former Education minister dies at 79

24 January 2017, 15:13
(Zinyange Auntony, AFP)

(Zinyange Auntony, AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.