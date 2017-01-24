50 houses burnt down in communal clash in Taraba

Taraba - More than 50 houses were burnt down in two communities of Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State following communal clash between two communities.



Daily Trust gathered that about 300 people were displaced in the clash which occurred Sunday night.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP David Misal who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview said the incident took place in Wuro Dande and Wuro Buba Bagura, near Tamviya village on the Mambilla Plateau.



According to the PPRO, the incident was triggered by a court case instituted by members of the two communities against some youths of Tamviya village allegating invasion and occupation of their Land.



DSP Misal said that when the case came up for hearing on the January 18, 2017 before a Gembu Magistrate Court, some of the defendants were detained but their kinsmen protested.





He said as a result, the two communities came under attack and more than 50 houses were reduced to ashes.





DSP Misal diclosed that at least six suspects had been arrested and detained in Police Headquarters in Jalingo.





He said normalcy was gradually returning in the area while more security men had been drafted to ensure peace/adding that investigation into the matter was continuing.





Commenting on the incident, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the council Mr Stephen Nyavo condemned and the incident and called on the two warring communities to embrace peace.





The Chairman said about 200 persons from the affected communities, mostly women and children, were displaced and were taking refuge in different locations in the area, and the council had donated relief materials to the displaced people.















- News 24