89 cultists renounce membership

Lafia - Eighty-nine cultists from five tertiary institutions
in Nasarawa State had denounced their membership.
Samuel Ejembi, National Coordinator of National Campus Cult
Eradication Foundation (CCEF), disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.
According to him, the group which is a non-governmental
organisation (NGO), is working in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force to
eradicate and rehabilitate cultism.
He said that the cultists were students from the Federal
University, Lafia (FUL); Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia (NSPL), College of
Agriculture, Lafia (COAL), College of Education, Akwanga (COEA) and the
Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), respectively.
He said that, “eight of the cultists are from FUL, 43 from
NAPL; eight from COAL, 15 from COEA and 23 are from NSUK.”
He said that with the support of the Inspector General of
Police (IG), the group recently denounced 53 cultists from different cult
groups across various tertiary institutions in Benue State.
“Since inception in 2011, this NGO had helped and
rehabilitated 12,000 cultists from various tertiary institutions in Nigeria,”
he said.
Responding, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP)
Sani Muhammed in charge of Training, said the leaders of the NGO were former
cult-members who denounced their membership voluntarily.
Muhammed who is the Assistant Grand Patron of the group,
said the police was supporting the group to eradicate and rehabilitate ex-cults
and encourage them to have a new lease of life.
He advised members of the public, especially, the youths to
desist from cult activities, saying it could prevent them from being recruited
into the police and other law enforcement agencies.
Speaking to newsmen, Kingsley Samuel, one of the cult-
members who denounced his membership, said he was a member of `Via-Kings’ cult.
He said that he joined the group from his secondary school
through the influence of his friends but had regretted all that he had done.
Samuel, therefore, advised youths who were still in one cult
or another to denounce their membership before it is too late.
He said that there was no gain in it.
- NAN
