APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Abducted students, staff of Nigeria Turkish school released

25 January 2017, 05:47

Abeokuta -   The eight students and staff of the Nigeria Turkish International School, Isheri, Ogun State, who were abducted eleven days have regained their freedom.


They were released by their abductors on Tuesday evening after ransom was paid.

It was gathered that the parents of the kidnapped students parted with about N10 million to secure the release of the three students and five staff.

The abductors had earlier demanded N100m, reports News 24

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who broke the news on a social media platform known as PenPushing platform said details of the rescue would be made available later.

‘The pupils and staffs of Nigeria Turkish international school kidnapped on Friday 13th January have all been rescued unhurt this evening. Details later,” the police spokesperson wrote.

Also read: Turkish college kidnap: IG deploys three helicopters in creeks

Cemal Yigit, spokesman of the school,  also confirmed the release of the students, saying they had reunited with their parents and family members.

After their release, the captives according to Cable trekked for three hours before they could get to the school premises.

The five students and three staff of the Nigeria-Turkish International School located in Isheri Area of Ogun State were kidnapped on January 13.



- News 24

Tags ogun state kidnapping
ICRC delivers food to thousands in Rann

24 January 2017, 20:42

