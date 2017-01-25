Abducted students, staff of Nigeria Turkish school released

They were released by their abductors on Tuesday evening after ransom was paid.

It was gathered that the parents of the kidnapped students parted with about N10 million to secure the release of the three students and five staff.

The abductors had earlier demanded N100m, reports News 24

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who broke the news on a social media platform known as PenPushing platform said details of the rescue would be made available later.

‘The pupils and staffs of Nigeria Turkish international school kidnapped on Friday 13th January have all been rescued unhurt this evening. Details later,” the police spokesperson wrote.

Cemal Yigit, spokesman of the school, also confirmed the release of the students, saying they had reunited with their parents and family members.

After their release, the captives according to Cable trekked for three hours before they could get to the school premises.

The five students and three staff of the Nigeria-Turkish International School located in Isheri Area of Ogun State were kidnapped on January 13.



