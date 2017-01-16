Abductors of Nigerian Turkish pupils demand N100m ransom

Lagos - Kidnappers that stormed the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges have contacted the family of a matron who was abducted on Friday along with three pupils, a Turkish teacher and a school supervisor, demanding N100m ransom, Punch reports.



The kidnappers called the matron’s husband in the early hours of Sunday and advised him against involving the police in the negotiation.



This is just as the management of the school said it would engage the service of a private outfit to beef up security on the premises.



Some gunmen had invaded the college premises around 9pm on Friday through a hole they dug under the school fence and headed for the female hostel, shooting continuously.



They whisked away three pupils, two intending Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates, who also worked in the school, and three other staff members, including the matron.



It was gathered that a combined team of operatives from the Ogun State Police Command, the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team and other security agencies had been patrolling the school surroundings and creeks, with a view to rescuing the victims.



Despite assurance from security agents and the management, panic-stricken parents stormed the school on Saturday to pick their children, who were said to have been traumatised by the attack.



A source close to the matron’s family said on Sunday that the kidnappers had requested the husband to liaise with families of other victims to raise N100m ransom according to Pulse.



A police source also confirmed the ransom to our correspondent, saying, “I learnt they have also contacted the school.”



But the spokesperson for the school, Cemal Yigit, denied any communication with the kidnappers, stating that the management was relying on the efforts of the security agencies.



- News 24