Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

Abductors of Nigerian Turkish pupils demand N100m ransom

16 January 2017, 15:14

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Kidnappers that stormed the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges have contacted the family of a matron who was abducted on Friday along with three pupils, a Turkish teacher and a school supervisor, demanding N100m ransom, Punch reports.

The kidnappers called the matron’s husband in the early hours of Sunday and advised him against involving the police in the negotiation.

This is just as the management of the school said it would engage the service of a private outfit to beef up security on the premises.

Some gunmen had invaded the college premises around 9pm on Friday through a hole they dug under the school fence and headed for the female hostel, shooting continuously.

They whisked away three pupils, two intending Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates, who also worked in the school, and three other staff members, including the matron.

It was gathered that a combined team of operatives from the Ogun State Police Command, the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team and other security agencies had been patrolling the school surroundings and creeks, with a view to rescuing the victims.

Despite assurance from security agents and the management, panic-stricken parents stormed the school on Saturday to pick their children, who were said to have been traumatised by the attack.

A source close to the matron’s family said on Sunday that the kidnappers had requested the husband to liaise with families of other victims to raise N100m ransom according to Pulse.

A police source also confirmed the ransom to our correspondent, saying, “I learnt they have also contacted the school.”

But the spokesperson for the school, Cemal Yigit, denied any communication with the kidnappers, stating that the management was relying on the efforts of the security agencies.

- News 24

Tags nigeria abductions
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

UNIMAID blast update: ASUU suspends planned press conference

16 January 2017, 14:06
iStock

iStock

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.