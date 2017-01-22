A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Abia ex-speaker forgives those who impeached him

Umuahia - Former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly , Rt. Hon Martins Azubuike, has insisted he was not served any impeachment notice before he was removed from office, reports Today.ng

Honourable Azubuike said despite this, he bears no grudges against any of his colleagues, as he had settled down to face the first line charge of his election into the State House of Assembly which is quality and qualitative representation of his constituents.

The former Speaker stated this when a group, Umunneato Ngwa Youth Assembly (UMYA), comprising Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa South and Osisioma Ngwa LGAs paid him a solidarity visit in his country home, Umuomainta–Nbawsi, Isiala Ngwa North LGA.

The lawmaker used the visit to debunk reports which claimed he said his removal was because he refused the sharing of a certain amount of money by members of the House, describing such reports as the handiwork of mischief makers.

