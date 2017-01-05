Hello 

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Accidental gunshot injures two In Aso Rock

05 January 2017, 08:18

Abuja -  A female worker at the Presidential Villa in Abuja is currently on admission at the State House clinic, following an accidental discharge in the Villa.

The incident occurred at about 2.30pm on Wednesday at a security checkpoint at the Administrative Reception located on the premises.

The operative according to Punch was said to be trying to empty the weapon before submitting it at the security point when the bullet went off.

In addition to the female worker, the security operative himself sustained injury in the incident, which created a mini-panic.

The woman, who sustained injuries on her abdomen, back and thigh, was quickly taken to the clinic on the premises for first aid treatment.

She was thereafter driven to the State House Medical Centre in Asokoro for further medical attention.

That was the second time such an incident would happen in the Presidential Villa in the last one year.

On February 23, 2016, a security operative, attached to the delegation of the Danish Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Kristian Jensen, who visited Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, was said to have attempted to pass through the last security checkpoint with his weapon.

 

- News 24

