Adeboye advises members to join political parties

09 January 2017, 16:06Tony Smart

Lagos - General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised members of the church register with a political party.

Speaking at the 2017 Ministers’ Annual Thanksgiving, on Saturday, at the Redemption Camp, Kilometre 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Mowe, Ogun State, Adeboye expressed worries over deliberate anti-Christian laws being churned out by the Federal Government to interfere in church affairs.

“Some people believe that RCCG is becoming too influential and we’re going to be more influential. When you get home, tell members to join a political party.

“Join a party and become a card-carrying member of any party. Just join any party.  We shall decide issues right from the ward level.

Also read: Pastor Adeboye remains General Overseer Worldwide, says RCCG

“If you are not active at ward level,  you’ll do what they plan and say at the top. Enrol in any party of your choice and have a card.

“When holding meetings at ward level to choose delegates, be there.”

“One Muslim in Ibadan said years ago that he didn’t know what’s wrong with Christians; that we help them to occupy political positions and refused to capitalise on our population. That’s going to change from now,” Adeboye stated.

- News 24

Tags rccg enoch adeboye nigeria
