Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

FULL TEXT: Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians

Read President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians.

Adeboye releases 2017 prophecies

01 January 2017, 12:31

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed his prophecy for 2017.

He made nine revelations which were divided into 3 groups - individual prophecies, predictions for Nigeria, and what the world should expect in general.

According to Pastor E.A Adeboye, the prophetic word for 2017 is surprise.

For Nigeria

1. 2017 will be a year of surprises both for the oppressed and the oppressor. Surprise is a two edged sword

2. Those deliberately making life for the common man will be relocated

3. The downward plunge will slow down, stop and reversal will begin

For individuals

4. It will be a year of surprises

5. For prophets both true and false it will be a year of surprises

6. There will be quite a large number of weddings

7. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon they are uttered

At the international scene

8. There will be surprises for many world governments

9. They are coming in twos: monster earthquakes, monster floods, hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes and monster fire outbreaks

- News 24

Tags rccg enoch adeboye nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

2016 prophecies that didn't come to pass

01 January 2017, 10:38
iStock

iStock

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.