Police authorities send Lagos Commissioner of Police back to school

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Again, Tribunal adjourns Saraki's trial

19 January 2017, 18:06

Abuja - The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, in Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned further hearing on the 16-count charge pending against the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, till February 9, Vanguard reports.

The Justice Danladi Umar-led tribunal adjourned on a day the second prosecution witness, Amazu Nwachukwu, denied having prior knowledge of some of the evidence the Federal Government adduced against the defendant.

Nwachukwu, who is head of the fund transfer unit of the Guaranty Trust Bank, GTB, made the denial while being cross-examined by Saraki’s legal team led by Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN.

The witness told the tribunal that the documents which chronicled some of the transfers Saraki allegedly made to offshore bank accounts while he held sway as governor of Kwara State, never emanated from him.

He said he only saw the documents when the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, handed them to him to read during the trial.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal had earlier adjourned the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki to January 17, to enable the prosecution to present more witnesses according to News24.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar, adjourned the matter following request for more time by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs.

- News 24

Tags bukola saraki nigeria
Buhari departs Abuja on medical vacation, hands over to Osinbajo

19 January 2017, 15:17
