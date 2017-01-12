Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

AGF confirms submission of report on Magu, Lawal to Buhari

Abuja - The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on Wednesday said he has submitted his report on the probe of two top government officials.

The officials probed on the order of the President are the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babchir Lawal.

Malami according to Punch said he submitted the report to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday last week.

News 24 had reported that Buhari met with Malami on Friday inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President had on December 18, 2016 directed Malami to probe all top government officials accused of corruption.

The directive, News 24 reports, follows the allegation of corruption levelled against Lawal and Magu.

Based on that directive, the AGF had queried Lawal and Magu on the allegations levelled against them.

- News 24