AGF gives Magu 48hrs to respond to DSS allegations

According to The Cable , an official in the office of the AGF disclosed that Magu was directed to respond to the allegations in order to give him “fair hearing” before President Muhammadu Buhari decides on the next step.

DSS had alleged in the report that Magu’s accommodation in Abuja was paid for by a corrupt businessman and that he flew first class to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj, contrary to federal government’s directive to its officials not to travel in the elite cabin.

Magu was also accused of being illegally in possession of confidential EFCC documents when he was a director in 2007.

