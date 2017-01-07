Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

AGF meets Buhari , may have submitted report on Magu, Babachir

07 January 2017, 07:07

Abuja - The Minister of Justice and Attorney of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, took place inside the President’s office shortly after Buhari and some government officials had observed the Jumat prayers in a mosque located inside the Presidential Villa , Abuja, reports Punch

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public , it was suspected to have centred on the probe the AGF was directed to carry out on top government officials accused of corruption.

The President had on December 18, 2016 directed the AGF to initiate a probe on the alleged corrupt practices levelled against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Lawal Babachir and the Actig Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu.

While Babachir was accused of tampering with the funds meant for the welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the north east, Magu was indicted by a report from the Department of the State Service, DSS that he lived in a house rented under fraudulent circumstances and also flouted a presidential order by flying first class to Saudi Arabia.

It is believed that Malami may have submitted his report on the probe to Buhari, reports Thisday

Malami did not speak with State House Correspondents after the meeting.

News 24 had reported that the minister would meet Buhari and that the probe might form part of the discussion at the meeting.

- News 24

Tags efcc muhammadu buhari ibrahim magu abuja corruption allegation
Buhari to attend inauguration of Ghana’s President-Elect, Akufo-Addo

06 January 2017, 20:31
Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

