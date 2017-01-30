Hello 

Police seal Ondo Assemly, invite warring lawmakers

Sequel to the crisis which hit the Ondo State House of Assembly last week, the state police command has sealed the assembly complex.

Aide laughs off EFCC investigation of Ebonyi governor

30 January 2017, 10:18

Ebonyi - A spokesperson of Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has dismissed a probe into the premier’s alleged involvement in the suspected theft of funds by members of the past administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

He is alleged to be among beneficiaries of the funds allegedly released by Col Sambo Dasuki, the detained former National Security Adviser.

Some companies belonging to the governor are under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Properties at the centre of the probe are Orsbon La Palm Hotel and Brass Filling stations.

Monica Eze, Technical Assistant (TA) on Media to Governor Umahi, described the probe as a “futile misadventure” by the EFCC.

“I will like to reiterate, all the same, that these properties under investigation were acquired by Governor Umahi as a private citizen, when he was outside the government and have nothing to do with any release either from Dasuki or any government source.”

She said it was therefore erroneous on the side of EFCC to place an investigation order on a property duly acquired legally by Umahi when he was not in government.

Eze said the EFCC’s action thus “amounts to nothing” as he resigned his directorship and ownership of all his business empire since assumption of office as deputy governor in 2011.

She pointed out Umahi enjoyed immunity could not be probed while in office.

“Those celebrating of the unwarranted attacks on our amiable and performing governor are celebrating in vain, as God who granted him this grace to serve his people will surely protect him from every visible and invisible attack.”

Eze however said Umahi's administration would support the EFCC perform its statutory duties.

- CAJ News

Tags ebonyi state
