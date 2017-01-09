Air force piles pressure on Boko Haram

Abuja - Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified operations against Boko Haram terrorists and other violent criminals in the country.



Operations strengthened this past weekend with aerial patrols over the Sambisa Forest in a renewed effort to combat terrorists who might have escaped the latest onslaught against the insurgents from regrouping.



The over 60 000 km2 forest in the Borno State is being patrolled day and night by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to deny insurgents the opportunity to regroup and launch attack against host communities.



Elsewhere, NAF has deployed ISR platforms for surveillance activities over Kafanchan, Katab, Samaru and Zonkwa, among other troubled areas in southern part of Kaduna State, including the Kaduna metropolis.

Also read:Troops arrest ex-militant leader, others in Delta

The operations are aimed at supporting the surface forces eliminate criminal elements and armed bandits.



Ayodele Famuyiwa, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, said this would restore in the people living in affected areas while also seeking e hideouts used by within the troubled areas.



“Aside employing air power to flush out the bandits the NAF also relays the intelligence gathered from its ISR operations to land forces to aid the conduct of the entire operations,” he said.





- CAJ News